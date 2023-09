Update on the Matt Riddle release

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Matt Riddle was released because he “burned through too many chances” while with the company, according to one WWE higher-up.

There had been talk that Riddle was set to return this past Monday after being out since September 4 with a double ear infection and bronchitis. The brief hiatus came after the incident at JFK Airport. However, this new report notes that Riddle was never planned for this week’s RAW, and that the rumor likely emerged from outdated information. Riddle was never into the creative plans for Monday’s show. Riddle was pulled from the road following the JFK Airport incident, and was never planned for a return.

It was noted that since then, Riddle was not factored into any immediate creative plans. He was doing some grappling training as usual this week, and was said to be in good spirits before his release.

Riddle is under a 90-day non-compete clause, which would make him eligible to sign with anyone he wants on Thursday, December 21.

WWE released at least 22 wrestlers on Thursday. The updated list of 23 talent cuts from this week looks like this: Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow, Matt Riddle.