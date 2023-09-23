The Young Bucks and Hangman Page win ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles

The Elite won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles last night on Rampage: Grand Slam after they defeated The Mogul Embassy.

This is the second time that The Young Bucks and Hangman Page won these titles, with their last run coming in 2017/2018 and lasting 201 days. The Bucks also had another run with the titles with Cody Rhodes, four months after they lost the titles with Page.

Page was the one who picked up the win for his time, pinning Brian Cage. This ended The Mogul Embassy’s 283-day run with the titles, a run which started at Final Battle on December 10, 2022.