Shotzi Blackheart Says “The Wyatt Family” The Reason She became a Wrestler

Appearing on The RIP Tour, Shotzi was asked how she got into wrestling.

“I watched a little bit with my brother growing up, but I was never a huge fan. I just never thought that someone as small as me could be a wrestler. I always thought you had to have the biggest muscles ever to be a wrestler. I was doing musical theater, I moved back home from going to musical theater college and dropped that dream.

I started watching WWE again, and it was the Wyatt family that I was watching that got me into wrestling again. I thought they were so cool. Me and my sister wanted to be the female version of them. The rest is history. We talked about that, and I immediately went online, ‘How do you get into wrestling?’ I looked up schools near me and started training a few months later. I thank the Wyatt family for that,” she said. “I was a theater kid. I was watching wrestling and was like, ‘this is aggressive theater.’ This is what I need to do.”

Bray Wyatt left a permanent mark on Shotzi as She with Strowman, Kross, and Others were among a group of people who got Wyatt tribute Tattoos of Wyatt’s moth logo.