Saraya: “all my wrestling gear has recently gone missing”

Saraya released a statement on her personal X (Twitter) account earlier today announcing that all of her ring gear has recently gone missing. The champ is offering a reward to whoever can potentially help her retrieve her items (listed below), and suggests that whoever stole them might be trying to auction them off.

Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact Hello@allelitewrestling.com with a subject line of “Saraya Gear.” AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you.

While Saraya may be short of ring gear one thing she is not short of is victories. She successfully defended the AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm at this past Wednesday's Dynamite Grand Slam event in New York.