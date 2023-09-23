Ric Flair calls Dolph Ziggler a leader and a champion

Sep 23, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

After both John Cena and The Rock paid tribute to Dolph Ziggler, it was two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion Ric Flair who used a post on X to praise Ziggler, who was released from WWE after 19 years of service.

Flair called Dolph a “close friend for 20 years” and that he has been nothing less than the best professional and the best everything he has been called upon to do.

“A leader, a champion, and a man of unquestionable character,” Flair wrote. “I’ll never forget the letter you wrote me in the hospital.”

Flair said he knows Ziggler will be successful in life because that’s who he is.

“I look forward to our next meeting & 2 dirty Martinis with extra olives,” Flair concluded.

