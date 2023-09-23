New WrestleDream Matches announced

WrestleDream Matches announced.

During AEW Collision several matches were announced for WrestleDream.

Trios Tag Team Match – Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay)

Best 2-out-of-3 falls match for AEW TNT Championship: Challenger: Darby Allin Vs Champion: Christian Cage

Singles match for the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Julia Hart challenged Kris Statlander for AEW TBS Women’s Championship at WrestleDream.