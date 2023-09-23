Eddie Kingston not doing independents anymore for now

Eddie Kingston has announced that he will stop doing independent dates due to his added responsibilities as ROH World champion and NJPW Strong Openweight champion.

Kingston said that dealing with a lower back injury also came into play to make this hard decision as he needs to get it fixed so he can be ready for all the NJPW Strong and AEW shows.

“When my responsibilities as NJPW and ROH champion is over I will hopefully be able to do Independents again,” Kingston wrote. “I apologize to all but I just need to focus and my body needs to be ready for those shows.”

Kingston won the ROH World title for the first time this past Wednesday at Dynamite: Grand Slam after he beat Claudio Castagnoli.