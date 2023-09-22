WWE returning to The Kia Forum for the last non-televised event of 2023

WWE is going back to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for the first time since 2015 for a Holiday Tour SuperShow on Saturday, December 30.

The date was announced today and it is the last WWE non-televised live event for 2023. Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown will be on hand for the show.

Before their return in 2015, WWE had not visited the arena in over 20 years as it’s historically a tough place to draw, although AEW broke that when they drew a packed house last year.

AEW will host back-to-back Collision and Full Gear pay-per-view on November 17 and 18 at the Kia Forum this year.