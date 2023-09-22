WWE announces packed schedule for Christmas/New Year week

WWE today announced 12 live events as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour with tickets for all shows going on sale next Friday, September 29.

WWE Superstars will perform a total of 10 shows in six days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The Christmas Day episode of Raw was not part of the list so that could be a Best Of show or else a show that is taped on a different day.

The company will hold two shows every day from December 26 through December 29, with New York, Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Montreal, Houston, Toronto, and Las Vegas hosting. There will be another show on December 30 in Los Angeles and a live Raw on January 1 from San Diego.

The other two dates announced are Raw from Grand Rapids on November 20 and a live event on December 20 from State College.

