Update on WWE releases

The WWE releases continued during the evening yesterday with a total of 12 more getting cut.

Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Dabba Kato, Shanky, Quincy Elliot, Yulisa Leon, Brooklyn Barrow, and recruits Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, and Bryson Montana were given the pink slip.

Ikemen Jiro is the latest name to be released by WWE as part of major cuts on September 21. Jiro spent most of his WWE career working NXT house shows and NXT Level Up shows.

Dana Brooke has spent 10 years with the company and recently went back down to NXT to restart her career there.

Shanky was brought back to wrestle at the Superstar Spectacle in India a few weeks ago after he was unused for months.

Earlier in the day, eight individuals from the main roster were also cut, most notably Dolph Ziggler who had been working there for 19 years.