Two matches announced for Impact’s Bound For Glory

Sep 22, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling has announced two new matches for Bound For Glory.

The company announced on this week’s show that Will Ospreay will face Mike Bailey at the October 21st PPV. In addition, it was announced that Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander at the PPV.

The matches are the first officially announced for the PPV, which will airs from Chicago.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aurora Teves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal