The Rock on Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted the following on Thursday’s WWE cuts and specifically the release of Dolph Ziggler and his 19 year career-
“Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2023