NXT Women’s champ says she’ll be on Smackdown in Glendale tonight

Becky Lynch uploaded a post on social media promoting the “NXT Women’s Championship World Tour” dates which also includes tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown.

Smackdown tonight is live from the nearly-sold out Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona where over 11,000 fans will be on hand.

Tonight’s Smackdown is her only appearance on the blue brand and interestingly enough she’s not scheduled for NXT next week, although she is being advertised for the NXT show after No Mercy on October 3.

If she’s part of the TV portion or dark match following the show just for fans in the arena remains to be seen.