Montez Ford would welcome back CM Punk in WWE

WWE superstar Montez Ford would welcome back former WWE champion CM Punk if WWE asked him for his opinion …

While speaking on The Happy Hour, Montez Ford was asked what his reaction would be if they asked him about his opinion regarding Punk potentially returning to the promotion.

“If they asked my opinion on it, I’m so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that’s all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.”