Mace and Mansoor on backstage life in WWE
Recently released WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor took to Twitch to air out some stuff about their backstage life in WWE
They say there was once an incident that led to Matt Riddle slapping GUNTHER and Gunther doing nothing about it.
Mansoor wasn’t on NXT TV because he wasn’t allowed to lose due to the Saudi deal.
LA Knight hated them and threatened to quit.
Vince loved the MMM gimmick and helped them rehearse
Mansoor said Miz is the nicest guy, Mace said it’s Cody
Both agree Miz is very well respected vet.
Both admit that Retribution was just antifa
Said Vince is a nice guy
Seth doesn’t hang out with any other talent.
Gargano is a funny dude
Kevin Owens is cool
Sami is kind of annoying but harmless.
Said Jeff Jarrett was the nicest legend in WWE
Vince was incredibly nice to them was would joke around during pre-tapes.
AJ Styles is really cool and only really talks atbout video games and Georgia Football
Jason Jordan is their favorite agent
Micheal Cole is a pro and speaks with talents and takes note as what they want him to get over.
Vince thought Mansoor was fat so he got in shape
They almost lost their Twitch because Shayna choked out Mansooor on a stream
Both Usos are really cool dudes
Chad and Otis are nice