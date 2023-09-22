Mace and Mansoor on backstage life in WWE

Recently released WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor took to Twitch to air out some stuff about their backstage life in WWE

They say there was once an incident that led to Matt Riddle slapping GUNTHER and Gunther doing nothing about it.

Mansoor wasn’t on NXT TV because he wasn’t allowed to lose due to the Saudi deal.

LA Knight hated them and threatened to quit.

Vince loved the MMM gimmick and helped them rehearse

Mansoor said Miz is the nicest guy, Mace said it’s Cody

Both agree Miz is very well respected vet.

Both admit that Retribution was just antifa

Said Vince is a nice guy

Seth doesn’t hang out with any other talent.

Gargano is a funny dude

Kevin Owens is cool

Sami is kind of annoying but harmless.

Said Jeff Jarrett was the nicest legend in WWE

Vince was incredibly nice to them was would joke around during pre-tapes.

AJ Styles is really cool and only really talks atbout video games and Georgia Football

Jason Jordan is their favorite agent

Micheal Cole is a pro and speaks with talents and takes note as what they want him to get over.

Vince thought Mansoor was fat so he got in shape

They almost lost their Twitch because Shayna choked out Mansooor on a stream

Both Usos are really cool dudes

Chad and Otis are nice