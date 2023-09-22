Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

"I'm more than just excited, I'm actually also angry… at #TheBloodline." 👀 In that case… tonight is a VERY GOOD NIGHT to have a match, @JohnCena! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/h0IejLPaeo — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2023

First up, here comes John Cena. Cena has a mic and plays with the crowd before moving on to say he’s done a lot of things since returning to WWE and he’s been everywhere man but nothing has quite been like tonight. Tonight is a special night because he’s getting back into the ring tonight to wrestle, and he knows he’s getting a little up there in years but the fans want him to have a match. He’s angry at the Bloodline, angry enough to fight Solo and Jimmy by himself but he’s found a partner, someone just as angry as him, you might even say a phenomenal partner, and that brings out AJ Styles. AJ takes Cena’s mic wants to make sure he understands, Cena wants AJ and Cena vs. The Bloodline. The crowd seem into it and we get a “yes” chant. AJ then invites the Bloodline to come get some. Little Jimmy Uso does show up flanked by Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Solo get on the apron and we get a stare down, but ultimately Jimmy and Solo retreat before physicality. I’m sure that’ll get made for later.

Commentary promises a replay/recap of The Rock showing up last week at some point. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar head to the ring, their tag team match will be up after this break.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) w/ Bobby Lashley

Escobar and Dawkins start us off, Dawkins grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Some rope running then Escobar lands a dropkick. Rey tags in and hits an assisted head scissors to drop Dawkins. Dawkins fights back with a right hand then tags in Ford who lands a dropkick. Rey into the ropes and hits a springboard crossbody then punches down Dawkins and low bridges Ford. Looks like Rey wants to dive, but Dawkins pulls Ford away from Rey’s headfirst baseball slide and Rey eats the floor. Escobar comes over to check on Rey and Dawkins wipes him out with a Pounce to send us to break.

Rey with a sunset flip as we come back, that gets 2 then Ford wipes out Rey with a clothesline. Rey fights out of the Profits corner but Ford prevents a tag and gets Rey in an Electric Chair but Rey counters and launches him into the corner. Escobar tags in and runs wild for a bit then climbs up top for a crossbody that gets 2. Ford flips through a sunset flip and hits a running kick to put Santos down. Ford up top, but slow and Escobar kicks him then climbs up there with him for a super hurricanrana and a 2 count. Escobar with a double knee strike in the corner then he tries a Phantom Driver but Ford slips free and lands a leaping enziguri then tags in Dawkins. Dawkins hoists Escobar up for a spinning Flapjack that gets 2. Knee strike from Escobar and he tags in Rey who hits an around the world DDT then sets up Dawkins for a 619 but Dawkins intercepts Rey with a Sky High and Escobar has to break up the pin. Escobar ejects Ford, Dawkins launches Rey onto Ford then distracts the ref so Lashley can slam Rey onto the apron. Dawkins follows up with a powerbomb attempt but Rey counters into a sunset flip, might have been attempting a Code Red that just went slow, and it gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar won in 10:50

We get our promised recap/replay of The Rock showing up last week to punk out Austin Theory. After that Austin Theory comes out and throws a hissy fit as we head to break.

Video for the Unholy Union, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. They bring up that the tag team titles have been cursed since they failed to unify them, and who could have possibly done that?

Austin Theory gets chewed out by Adam Pearce in the back, then the Brawling Brutes insult Theory, Grayson Waller wanders over and eventually we’ve got a tag team match (playa).

Elsewhere the Street Profits approach Bobby Lashley, Lashley berates them for not finishing the job and he wants back everything he’s given them. If they can’t finish the job they can sit in catering and he’ll find someone who can.

We get a quick video to hype up Asuka and Iyo Sky then here comes Asuka. That title match will be up after this break.

Match #2 – WWE Women’s Title Match: (c) Iyo Sky w/ Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. Asuka

Well Poochie’s presence removes my hope for no shenanigans. Asuka and Iyo tie up, then trade arm wringers and escapes for a bit then Asuka grabs a side headlock for control. Iyo counters into a headlock of her own, they’re just going tit for tat at the moment trying to see who’s the best. Asuka counters into a side headlock, then she and Iyo trade takeovers and escapes before Iyo with a back handspring and they face off. Handshake offered from Asuka, Iyo declines and Asuka lands leg kicks then blocks a hip toss into a pin for 2. Another series of arm drags from Asuka but then Iyo catches her on the ropes for a second rope arm drag that sends Asuka out of the ring. Iyo tries an asai moonsault but Asuka avoids her and kicks her in the head as we go to break.