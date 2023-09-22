Jeff Jarret says he wasn’t contacted about appearing on Impact 1000

Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether he heard from anyone in Impact Wrestling about appearing on Impact 1000:

“No, not a peep from anybody. Not a word. I mean. No, not a word. nor when they had there. No. But it was that location that was a fur piece from my house. I totally understand. It did not hurt my feelings. It really doesn’t, because I understand. I’m not sure that I agree with their line of thinking. Suppose they’re going to and don’t see that. That’s why I still do it over and over and over. But I have to get out of the assumption business, but I would assume. But anyway, I’ve said it over and over and over. I think there are two distinct brands. I think about the impact of the brand. Really became, as we said, Impact LOL. And I think the TNA brand is not for everybody, but there was more success correlated with that. So that is, you know, bringing back folks associated with that era. I think there’s an upside to that in so many ways. But I get it. It’s their call. It’s the powers that be the call. It may be the guy at the very tip-top, it may be his singular call and say, nope, not doing business with that guy. You know, just.