Gail Kim suffers concussion at Impact 1000

In a post on social media, Gail Kim revealed that she suffered a concussion at Impact 1000 during the mutli-woman tag team match.

Kim was pulled from the ring by Velvet Sky and bumped her head pretty badly on the floor but continued the match regardless.

“I didn’t want to initially show the clip but I thought in the end, it’s important to show everything,” she wrote. “I want to stress here though: I WILL NOT CONDONE ANY ATTACKING BEHAVIOR OR BULLYING TOWARDS VELVET OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THIS CLIP.”

Kim said that as a pro wrestler, they all know the risks and “s–t happens.” She said it’s not her first, and perhaps not even her last, concussion.

The Impact Hall of Famer showed that she has been going for oxygen treatments in chambers at the Physical Chiropractic clinic in Tampa.

Kim was joined by Mickie James, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, and Impact Knockouts champion Trinity in the match against Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans.