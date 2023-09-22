Big tag team match scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown

PWInsider.com is reporting that a huge tag match is planned for tonight’s Smackdown.

Following last week’s shenanigans from the Grayson Waller Effect, Solo Sikoa is teaming up with his brother Jimmy Uso to take on AJ Styles and John Cena.

Cena has not wrestled since WrestleMania 39 in a match which he lost against Austin Theory.

The match is not being promoted by WWE yet and will be set up on the show but as always, things could change, and as we know in WWE, things change a lot.

The other two matches officially announced for tonight are IYO SKY defending her WWE Women’s title against Asuka and Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar take on The Street Profits.