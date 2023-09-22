9/22/23 AEW Rampage Grand Slam Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin and Sting (w/Nick Wayne)

Cage and Sting brawl to the outside, and the bell rings as Allin and Luchasaurus are in the ring. Allin dropkicks Luchasaurus to the outside, but Luchasaurus comes back and takes him down. Luchasaurus slams Allin into the barricade and gets back into the ring. Allin gets back in at the six count, but Luchasaurus drags him to the corner and tags in Cage. Cage chops Allin against the ropes, and then takes him down. Cage stands on Allin’s throat, and then tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus delivers shots to Allin and follows with a scoop slam. Luchasaurus slams Allin into the corner and tags Cage back in. Allin delivers a few shots to Cage and drops him with a Coffin Splash. Luchasaurus knocks Sting to the floor and Cage takes control of Allin as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage gets a two count on Allin. Luchasaurus tags in and delivers a few shots to Allin. Luchasaurus goes for a choke slam, but Allin lands on his feet. Cage delivers a shot to Allin and Luchasaurus delivers the choke slam. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Sting breaks it up. Cage tags back in, but Allin dodges him and goes for a sunset flip. Cage holds on, but Sting tags in and drops him with a few clotheslines. Sting delivers a few more shots to Cage, and then sends Luchasaurus into the corner. Cage tosses Cage into Luchasaurus and delivers a double Stinger Splash. Sting drops Cage with a Scorpion Death Drop, and then he and Allin drop Luchasaurus with a Scorpion Death Drop/Coffin Drop combination. Allin tags in and dropkicks Cage into the corner. Sting splashes onto Luchasaurus against the barricade, and the Allin counters the Killswitch, as Wayne distracts Cage, and gets a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

—

Match #2 – Mixed Trios Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Anna Jay, and Matt Menard (w/Jake Hager) vs. Hook, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy

Hook and Menard start the match, but Menard tags in Parker. Parker backs away and tags Menard right back in. Hook drops both Menard and Parker with hip-tosses and goes for Redrum on Menard. Menard gets free and tags in Jay. Statlander comes in and sends Jay into the corner. Jay dodges Statlander and delivers a spinning heel kick in the corner. Statlander comes back and delivers a delayed vertical suplex. Hager knocks Cassidy off the apron and Jay delivers a thrust kick to Statlander. Parker drops Hook with a clothesline on the outside, and then Menard slams Hook into the barricade. Menard gets Hook into the ring and Parker drops him with a snap suplex for a two count. Parker drops Hook with a back suplex and Menard tags in. Menard delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hook takes Menard and Parker in the ring and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy takes Menard and Parker down, and then dives on Hager through the ropes. Menard and Parker try to double-team Cassidy, but Hook makes the save. Hook, Cassidy, and Statlander triple-suplex Menard, Parker, and Jay, but Menard and Parker come back and tags Cassidy down. Hook drops Parker and Menard with T-bone suplexes, and then suplexes Parker onto Menard. Hager drops Hook with a clothesline, and then Cassidy drops Hager with the Orange Punch. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer on Cassidy, but Statlander makes the save. Hook locks in the Redrum on Menard as Statlander slams Jay down. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Parker and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hook, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy

—

A new episode of QTV airs. Johnny TV shows some footage of QT Marshall continuing to defend the AAA Latin American Championship, and then shares a handshake of sorts with Aaron Solo. Johnny says Marshall is looking for a tag team partner next week, and Solo gets excited and says it’s him. Johnny says no, because it’s him and leaves to get ready.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Don Callis. Callis comes to the ring with Konosuke Takeshita, and says the world has been abuzz by his pursuit of Chris Jericho. Callis says he didn’t end up with Jericho, but then introduces the newest member of the Don Callis Family, Sammy Guevara. Guevara says he hated Callis for a long time because he thought Callis was trying to rip apart his family. Guevara says Callis was actually trying to show him that he didn’t have a family, until now. Guevara says he turned on Jericho because he was holding him back for four years. Guevara says he doesn’t need the fans and is done trying to earn their love, and then says Jericho is dead to him.

Jericho interrupts and comes to the ring. Jericho sends Takeshita to the outside and delivers shots to Guevara. Callis his Jericho from behind and Jericho backs him into the corner, but Takeshita attacks Jericho with a chair. Guevara grabs the chair and hits Jericho with it repeatedly. Callis delivers shots to Jericho as Takeshita and Guevara hold him down. Callis goes to stab Jericho with the screwdriver, but Kenny Omega hits the ring with a steel pipe to make the save. Jericho backs into Omega and they stare each other down. Omega drops the pipe and leaves the ring.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Omega backstage. Omega says this is about more than Jericho and it is about him taking care of Callis. Jericho interrupts and says he appreciates what Omega did and says Callis’ worst nightmare is coming true if they team up to take out the Don Callis Family at WrestleDream. Omega says WrestleDream will be more like a WrestleNightmare for the Callis Family, and then Jericho says they have Kota Ibushi and asks who else Callis has.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (ROH World Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent)

All eight men brawl as the bell rings. Best Friends and The Hardys take advantage and drop elbows from the ropes to The Kingdom and The Righteous. The Hardys and Best Friends go for a hug, but The Righteous and The Kingdom break it up. Bennett slams Taylor into the barricade and Dutch runs the ropes, but Taven drops him with a kick. Taven dives onto a group of guys on the outside, and then Beretta runs the ropes. Taylor stops him and they share a hug. Best Friends dive onto The Righteous and The Kingdom on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta drops Taven with a DDT. Vincent and Matt tag in. Matt drops Vincent with a few clotheslines and follows with a Side Effect. Matt goes for the cover, but Vincent kicks out. Jeff tags in and The Hardys double-team Vincent. Jeff goes for the cover, but Vincent kicks out. Matt tags back in, and The Hardys send Dutch into Vincent in the corner. Jeff connects with a splash to Vincent and then tags in. Jeff delivers a Manhattan Drop and a double leg drop. Jeff drops an elbow and goes for the cover, but Vincent kicks out. Jeff goes for the Twist of Fate on Dutch, but Dutch counters with a Boss Man Slam. Vincent delivers shots to Taven and Bennett, and then Dutch slams Taven and Matt down. Taylor makes a blind tag as Beretta drops Vincent with a knee strike. Taylor delivers a knee strike to Dutch, and then Beretta drops Dutch with a suplex.

Taylor drops Taven with a thrust kick, and then Bennett delivers a low-blow to Taylor. The Kingdom deliver an assistant spike pile driver on Taylor and go for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up. Jeff drops Taylor with a Twist of Fate and hits the Swanton Bomb, but Vincent made the tag and hits a Swanton of his own on Taylor for the pin fall.

Winners: The Righteous

-After the match, The Kingdom beat down Best Friends on the outside.

—

A vignette airs for Mike Santana. Santana says he spent days staring out a treatment center window wondering where his life went. Santana says he is hungrier than ever and will put people down if they stand in his way. He says everyone has two options: get down or lay down.

—

Match #4 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) vs. Dar Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver)

Caster and Reynolds start the match. They lock up and Reynolds takes Caster down. Reynolds applies a side-headlock, but Caster drops him with a shoulder tackle. Caster delivers a chop and drops Reynolds with an arm-drag. Reynolds backs Caster into the corner, and Silver tags in. Silver and Reynolds double-team Caster in the corner, but then Caster knocks Reynolds and Uno to the floor. Bowens tags in and delivers a few shots to Silver. Gunn tags in and he and Bowens double-elbow drop Silver. Gunn drops Silver with a scoop slam and tags in Caster. Bowens goes for Scissor Me Timbers, but Reynolds and Uno break it up. Reynolds slams Bowens into the barricade and Uno slams Gunn into the ring post. Silver drops Caster with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver takes Caster down and kicks him in the chest. Silver delivers another kick, but Caster comes back with a few right hands. Silver suplexes Caster into the corner and Uno tags in. Uno stomps on Caster in the corner, and then Silver chokes Caster behind the referee’s back. Reynolds tags in and kicks Caster in the midsection. Reynolds drops a knee and stands on Caster’s face. Reynolds slams Caster into the corner and Uno tags back in. Uno delivers a chop and tags Reynolds back in. Reynolds delivers a back elbow and Uno delivers a corner clothesline and a short-arm clothesline. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Reynolds knocks Bowens to the floor, and then Caster gets a roll-up on Reynolds for a two count. Gunn tags in and drops all of Dark Order with shots. Gunn sends Uno and Silver to the outside and drops Reynolds with a back-body drop.

Gunn kicks Reynolds in the midsection and goes for the Famouser, but Reynolds counters with an elbow strike. Gunn comes back with a clothesline, and then Bowens tags in. Reynolds gets a two count on a roll-up, and then Bowens delivers combination offense to Reynolds. Bowens drops Reynolds with the Arrival, and then Caster delivers the Mic Drop. Silver breaks up the cover, and then Uno hits Caster with one of the title belts. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Gunn clotheslines Uno on the floor, and then Silver drops Gunn with a running senton from the apron. Caster drops Reynolds with a Famouser in the ring and tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed double-team Reynolds, slam him down, and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Julia Hart (w/Brody King) vs. Skye Blue

Hart ducks under Blue and extends her hand for a handshake. Blue accepts, but Hart pulls her in and slams her. Blue delivers a few quick shots and follows with a knee strike. Blue delivers a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Blue slams Hart into the corner and charges, but Hart trips her up and pulls her down by her hair. Hart kicks Blue in the midsection and delivers right hands on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue delivers a few quick shots and follows with a rising knee strike. Blue delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Blue goes up top, but Hart cuts her off and climbs as well. They exchange shots and then Hart suplexes Blue down. Hart connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Hart goes for Heartless, but Blue rolls through and gets a two count. Skye goes for Skyfall, but Hart counters with a kick to the knee. Hart delivers a shot to Blue’s head, locks in Heartless, and Blue taps out.

Winner: Julia Hart

-After the match, Hart locks Blue in Heartless again, but Willow Nightingale runs to the ring to make the save.

—

Bullet Club Gold cut a promo on Andrade El Idolo. Jay White says the world will finally say Idolo’s name in the same breath as his when he beats Idolo tomorrow night on Collision.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Mike Santana vs. Bronson

Santana takes Bronson to the corner and delivers shots, but Bronson comes back with shots of his own. Santana delivers a few chops, but Bronson delivers a shot to the midsection. Santana comes back with a cutter and follows with a discus lariat. Santana dives on Bronson through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Santana connects with a cannonball senton in the corner and then slams Bronson with a double under-hook buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mike Santana

-After the match, Ortiz interrupts and comes to the stage. Santana walks up the ramp and Ortiz tries to talk to him, but Santana just walks away.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Workhorsemen

-AEW TNT Championship – Three-Way Match: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Hook and Rob Van Dam

-Texas Death Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Adam Page/Swerve Strickland contract signing

Updated card for WrestleDream:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Better Than You Bay Bay (c) vs. The Righteous

-Trios Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and a partner to be announced

-Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

—

Match #7 – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (c) (w/Prince Nana) vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

All six men observe the Code of Honor, but then brawl as soon as the bell rings. The Bucks send GOA to the outside and dive onto them as Page and Cage exchange shots in the ring. The Bucks come back in and deliver shots to Cage, and then Page kicks Kaun back to the apron. The Bucks hold onto Kaun and Page connects with a moonsault from the apron. Nick slams Cage down in the ring and takes Liona out with a moonsault from the apron. Nick drops Cage with a Destroyer and Matt drops an elbow. Page and The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger on Cage, but Swerve Strickland’s music hits and he makes his way to the stage. Page walks up the ramp towards him, and then Cage and GOA beat down The Bucks. Cage drops Matt with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Page comes back and breaks it up. Page gets sent to the floor, and then Cage drops Nick with a superplex. Matt comes back with shots to GOA in the corner, but GOA turn it around and double-team him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt drives Cage to the mat with an elbow strike. Matt dives onto GOA on the outside, and then tags in Page. Page delivers shots to Cage and kicks him in the face. Page delivers another kick to Cage and drops Kaun with an apron clothesline. Page takes Cage down and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. GOA grab Page’s feet, but The Bucks dive onto GOA through the ropes. Cage slams Page with a wheelbarrow slam and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage puts Page up top and delivers a chop. Cage picks Page up, but Page counters with a hurricanrana. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Cage and GOA, but Cage and GOA come right back and slam Page and The Bucks down. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Kaun splashes Page in the corner, as do Cage and Liona. Cage and GOA triple-team Page again, and then slam him with a power bomb/splash combination.

Cage goes for the cover, but The Bucks break it up. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Cage, but GOA drop them with clotheslines. Page drops GOA with shots, and then delivers Deadeye to Cage for a two count. Strickland walks to ringside as Cage dodges the Buckshot Lariat. Cage drops Page with a lariat and goes for the Drillclaw, but Page rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions: Adam Page and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Page gets in Strickland’s face and stares him down. Strickland backs away and Page celebrates with The Bucks. Page turns back to Strickland and they stare down again. Page goes back to celebrating with The Bucks and Strickland looks on as the show comes to a close.