WWE on Hulu is coming to an end

WWE content on Hulu now has an expiration tag for shows noting that the episodes will be removed on September 25 or 26.

When asked about the expiration tag on social media, Hulu Support replied, “Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!”