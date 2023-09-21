WWE Elimination Chamber announced for Australia

WWE announced the following today-

WWE® RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA WITH ELIMINATION CHAMBER: PERTH

Fans Around the World Can Register Now for Early Presale Access

PERTH, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., September 21, 2023 – WWE®, a TKO Group Holdings company (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, today announced its long-awaited return to Australia for a globally televised Premium Live Event (PLE). WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This will mark WWE’s first event in Australia since 2018 and the only PLE in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024.

Fans across the globe interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now at www.wwe.com/au2024-presale.

Located in the heart of Perth, the capital of Western Australia – a famed travel destination with a globally renowned record in hosting cultural and sporting events – the multi-purpose world-class Optus Stadium opened in 2018 and has hosted a multitude of sports and entertainment events including the Australian Football League Grand Final, State of Origin, Ed Sheeran’s ‘¸’ tour, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour, Eminem’s ‘Rapture’ tour, U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ tour, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the upcoming Australian-exclusive Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.

“Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE Premium Live Event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations,” said WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil. “With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe.”

“Hosting WWE in Perth is a real coup for our state as it will shine a global spotlight on Western Australia to billions of viewers worldwide, attract thousands of out-of-state visitors to WA and create an incredible atmosphere in the city for the local community and visitors alike,” said the Hon. Rita Saffioti MLA, Western Australia’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism. “The WA Government, through Tourism WA, is proud to support this exclusive event that will generate millions of dollars for the local economy and highlight WA as a world-class events destination. I encourage everyone to Western Australia for WWE to extend their trip to explore more of our wondrous state as part of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Commenting on the historic announcement, WWE Women’s World Champion and Australian native Rhea Ripley said: “I’m beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true. Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home.”

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber from the Bell Centre in Montreal broke multiple company records. Viewership of the event saw a 54 percent increase versus the prior record set in 2022. It also marked new high points for gate, merchandise and sponsorship.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will be broadcast live in approximately 165 countries in 25 languages and seen in more than 1 billion homes. Information regarding general ticket onsale and further event updates will be available in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit www.onlocationexp.com/eliminationchamberperth. To learn more about travel package opportunities and place a deposit on a trip to Perth, please visit Sportsnet Holidays at www.sportsnetholidays.com/wwe-elimination-chamber-perth.

For more information visit www.wwe.com or www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.