Updates on Jon Moxley and Adam Cole

Dave Meltzer reports that Jon Moxley suffered a concussion. Moxley had suffered the injure in the openings of the match during Fenix’s dive off the ramp. Fightful says that Mox left the ring under his own power and communicated with numerous people that he was alright. Moxley was checked on by wife Renee, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy and Tony Khan. The finish for the match was unplanned. Meltzer says that he spoke with Moxley directly and that Moxley told him that the two pildrivers didn’t hurt him. The events was that he got his bell rung off the dive, regained his bearings for the middle part of the match only to realize that he wasn’t okay nearing the end of the match and called an audible.

Source stated Moxley walked back towards the arena on his own power accompanied by a doctor & Orange Cassidy. https://t.co/fc4cEEoJkb — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2023

As for Adam Cole, no word on the exact injured. It happened when he jumped off the ramp during the main event, ironically in the same spot Mox got hurt. Cole limped to the back after the show was over and was said to be in “obvious pain”. Fightful reports that Cole was taken to the hospital and that he was on crutches when he left the hospital.