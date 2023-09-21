Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV Taping Results

Before the September 20th 2023 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the September 22nd 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…

* Santana pinned Bear Boulder. Ortiz came out on stage. Santana stepped to him and walked off.

* Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander & Hook defeated Anna Jay & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker.

More matches were taped after Dynamite ended. Here are the spoilers via ITNWWE.com…

* Darby Allin & Sting defeated Luchasaurus & Christian Cage in a tag team match.

* Don Callis came out with Sammy Guevara. They get confronted by Chris Jericho. Guevara and Takeshita beat up Jericho. Kenny Omega made the save.

* The Hung Bucks (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The Mogul Embassy (Toa Liona, Kaun & Brian Cage) to win ROH 6-Man Championship.

* Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue.