Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler released from WWE

Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler have been released from WWE as well according to Fightful.

Benjamin started his WWE career in 2000 with OVW and was then brought up to the main roster in 2002. He was released in 2010 but returned to the company in 2017 to team with Chad Gable and later formed the Hurt Business with Cedric Alexander and Bobby Lashley. His last match was on Main Event just several days ago where her teamed with Alexander to take on The Viking Raiders.

“I have been released from my WWE contract. I thank WWE staff, talent, and of course the fans for everything. Something ends, something new begins. Looking forward to my next chapter,” he wrote.

Benjamin is a three-time Intercontinental and Tag Team champion as well as a one-time United States champion.

Ziggler started with WWE in 2004 and has been employed with the company ever since – a total of 19 years. He started with The Spirit Squad and eventually transformed himself in a serious contender, winning multiple titles along the way. Ziggler has not been used on WWE television for months, with his last match coming in May.

Ziggler is a former two-time World Heavyweight champion, one-time NXT champion, two-time United States champion, six-time Intercontinental champion, and four-time Tag Team champion.