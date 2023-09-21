Saraya: “I always wanted to be a heel”

Saraya spoke with Metro to hype the Dynamite Grand Slam television special. Saraya begins by explaining why she likes being a bad guy in AEW.

I always wanted to be a heel, even before [AEW] knew I was gonna be wrestling again. I always wanted to be a bad guy. Because I already knew it wasn’t going to be long until they turned on me. I knew that. I said that – having conversations before I came to AEW, I was speaking to Jon Moxley, I was speaking to [Chris] Jericho, I was speaking to Tony Khan. They were all telling me, ‘You’re gonna be a babyface first because people are just gonna be happy to see you.’ It was really frustrating,” she admitted. “What I kept doing is I kept throwing in heelish things in promos or how I acted, things like that. I wanted that slow burn anyway and then eventually I was gonna get the opportunity to turn heel – I just had to wait a little bit. It worked out!

Saraya later takes jabs at all of her haters on social media, adding that wrestling Twitter as a whole is pretty soft.

Wrestling twitter is so soft. It’s because it’s a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can’t tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Search my name. Keep me trending. That’s showbiz baby!

The champ’s feud with Storm took a turn when she accidentally attacked her mum at AEW All In back in August.