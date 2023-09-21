Rick Boogs released from WWE

Rick Boogs got his pink slip from WWE today according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, joining Mustafa Ali and Emma as the three confirmed releases so far.

Boogs joined WWE in late 2017 as part of NXT and moved to the main roster in mid 2021, teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura. An unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 38 kept him out for nine months and he returned in January of this year.

His last match was a battle royal at SummerSlam on August 5. He had not been featured on television since May.