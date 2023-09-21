Reaction to Dolph Ziggler’s release, Riddick Moss on his WWE release, and Khan on Storm
– Tony Khan (Via Superstar Crossover) comments on Toni Storm AEW run so far: “I think Toni Storm is doing some of the best work in all of pro wrestling right now.”
– Riddick Moss tweeted after his release:
Well I did it – I graduated from WWE.
I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof.
Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up.
— Mike Rallis (@RiddickMoss) September 21, 2023
– Big E tweeted after Dolph Ziggler’s release:
I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 21, 2023
– John Cena also posted:
One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect
— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2023