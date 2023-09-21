Reaction to Dolph Ziggler’s release, Riddick Moss on his WWE release, and Khan on Storm

– Tony Khan (Via Superstar Crossover) comments on Toni Storm AEW run so far: “I think Toni Storm is doing some of the best work in all of pro wrestling right now.”

– Riddick Moss tweeted after his release:

Well I did it – I graduated from WWE.

I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof.

Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up.

— Mike Rallis (@RiddickMoss) September 21, 2023