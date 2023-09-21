Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 10.81% from last week’s show, which drew 888,000 viewers for the Grand Slam go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.12% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.36 key demographic rating represents 469,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 16.67% from last week’s 402,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since February 22, and the highest key demo rating since the September 14, 2022 Grand Slam go-home episode, which was just over one year ago. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. This week’s total viewership beat the 2022 average for the first time since February 22, and this week’s key demo rating beat the 2022 average for the first time since February 22, but the Blood & Guts episode on July 19 did tie with the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 10.81% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.12% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 2.85% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the Grand Slam show.

The 2023 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demo. To compare, the 2022 Grand Slam Dynamite drew 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while the 2021 Grand Slam episode drew 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara, a Title vs. Title match with Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World Title against new champion & NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley defending the AEW International Title against new champion Rey Fenix, AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya defending against Toni Storm, plus ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF defending his AEW World Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, which was the main event.