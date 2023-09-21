Mustafa Ali departs WWE

Mustafa Ali announced on X that he is no longer working with WWE.

“I look forward to the future,” he wrote, signing the post with his real name Adeel.

The 37-year-old from Chicago started with WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight division of NXT. After the main roster call up and a long hiatus from TV, Ali was unveiled as the leader of the Retribution faction, a faction which bombed big time on television and plans were quickly abandoned.

In January 2022, Ali publicly requested his release from WWE and it was denied. He spent a few months off television before returning in early May.

He has been working on the NXT roster since June of this year.