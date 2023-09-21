More WWE releases

Aliyah, Elias, Riddick Moss, and Top Dolla have been released from WWE as the trimming of the roster continues.

“As of today I am no longer apart of WWE,” wrote Aliyah. The 28-year-old Canadian originally signed with WWE in 2015 and was called up to the main roster in 2021. Her last match came in September 2022, losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles she held with Raquel Rodriguez. Aliyah has been injured and was not used again.

Elias started with WWE in 2014 and was called up to the main roster in 2017. He has not been used lately on WWE television and his last match was in May on Raw in a battle royal. Looks like the new WWE owners did not want to walk with him anymore! “From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It’s been a blast. God is Good,” Elias wrote.

Riddick Moss is the fiancee of Emma, who earlier today also got her pink slip. The 33-year-old also signed in 2014 and made his main roster debut six years later. Moss was last wrestled earlier this month on Main Event. “Well I did it – I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof,” he wrote on X. “Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up.”

AJ Francis, better known as Top Dolla, was rehired by WWE in August of last year after he was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. His last match was also this month at a non-televised live event and his last TV match was in August against LA Knight. Yeah!