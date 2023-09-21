Impact Report 9/21/23, 1000th Episode (Part 2)

Join us tonight for Part 2 of Impact Wrestling’s 1000th episode special. Coverage begins shortly. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

We start off with a recap of Part One of this historic night for Impact Wrestling. Chris Sabin is featured as becoming a 10 time X Division Champion.

Match 1. Ultimate X, The Winner will be granted a future X Division Championship Match

Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Alan Angels, Zachary Wentz and Samuray Del Sol are eyeing a shot at the belt. This is the 50th match in the series. The match starts off with everyone flying around the ring naturally. A triple moonsault is performed to the floor in an incredible spot. Del Sol has a lot of support in the match. Bailey and Angels head to the top of the X. Swann and Wentz join them. Wentz cutters Swann to the mat. Bailey and Angles go all the way to the top of the structure. Angles is caught hanging upside down, Wentz and Del Sol also enter and Ace joins. Ace and Del Sol plummet to the mat. Swann cutters Zachery. Angels and Bailey are still on the cables. Swann pulls Angels, who reverses the pull and rannas Swann. Bailey is still on the cable. Wentz spray paints Del Sol. Ace, Angels, and Wentz all converge on Bailey. Wentz sprays Ace. Bailey kicks Wentz. Angels and Bailey both kick each other until they fall to the mat. Angels kicked Bailey in the groin. He runs back up the railing and scales the cables. Angels gets the X and gets to the floor.

Winner. Alan Angels.

Post match, Angels says he is cashing in next week on Sabin.

Match 2. Dirty Dango (with Alpha Bravo) VS Jake Something

Dango cuts a promo before the match. He simply says he hates pro wrestling. Chase Stevens is the person determining the winner if the match if it goes to the 10 minute time limit. Jake attacks Dango on the floor, when Dirty tried to bail to the back. Back in the ring, Dango sidesteps a spear and levels Something with a series of running forearms. He follows up with driving knees, but misses one off the 2nd rope. He lands hard and Something recovers with a couple lariats. Jake reminds me of Hercules Hernandez. He shoulders Dango to the floor hard. Bravo interferes, and Bravo jumps him, but Bravo hits Dango by mistake and Jake finishes Dango with the Void.

Winner, Jake Something

Steve Maclin is backstage. He is furious with Rhino for costing him his match last week. Rhino appears and attacks him. Santino Marella tries to calm Rhino, but that doesn’t work.

Match 3. Kenny King (with Sheldon Jean) VS Eric Young (and Scott D’Amore)

King and EY start throwing haymakers. EY taunts him after a hiptoss. Sheldon Jean enters and attacks EY. The ref calls for the bell immediately. Shark Boy heads out and calls for the match to be restarted as a tag team match.

Deaner and Kon immediately jump D’Amore and EY. Now Shark Boy adds America’s Most Wanted, James Storm and Chris Harris.

Now we have an 8 man tag. EY, Scott and AMW are going against King, Jean, Deaner and Kon. EY and Jean start the match. Wild Cat tags in and works the arm of Jean, until he tags in Storm. AMW make a few tags back and forth. They work on King, who finally tags in Deaner. Scott tags in and drops a knee on Deaner. EY enters and he and Deaner stop to recognize their disdain for each other. Deaner rakes the eyes, while Kon attacks on the outside. King gains a measure of advantage and tags in Kon. Kon begins stomping EY’s leg. EY backdrops Kon on the ropes. He then DVD’s him. Storm tags in, as does Jean. King helps double team the Cowboy. Jean stays in, but Strom backdrops him to the floor. EY elbow drops King, who tried to interfere. Harris lariats King. Kon and Harris are left standing. They throw hands and Kon ends up on the floor. Deaner is super kicked by Storm. Scott hits a sky high on Jean. EY delivers a piledriver and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, EY, Scott D’Amore and AMW

Last week we had a Feast or Fired Match. The 4 winners were Chris Bey, Crazzy Steve, Yuya Uemura and Moose were the winner. Dave LeGreca will deliver the fate of the 4.

We see a Team 3 D post match interview from last week. Bully acts grateful for being with his brother. Devon cuts a emotional promo. They celebrate in the ring. Bully didn’t attack him.

Back to Feast or Fired, Crazzy Steve is granted a Digital Media Title Match. He will have Tommy Dreamer. Moose will earn a World Title Match. Chris Bey will earn a tag team match for the belts. That means Yuya is fired. Both he and Joe Hendry are devasted.

Match 4. Trey Miguel (with Zachary Wentz) VS Josh Alexander

This match starts fast and both are delivering highspots, but Josh’s Germans, make Trey bail to the floor. Trey beats the 10 count, but is greeted with boots to the chest, head and back. He ends back up on the apron, and is neck breakered. Miguel rannas Josh to the floor, as Wentz interferes. Back from break, Wentz is still interfering, and Trey is still on the offensive. Trey basement dropkicks Josh. Josh recovers and connects with a series of nasty forearms. He then backdrops Miguel. Trey slip a senton, but is still spun off a fireman’s carry. Trey slips a C4 and spin kicks Josh. Josh turns Trey inside out off a lariat. The two end up at the top and Trey head scissors Josh. Josh then ends up on the floor. Wentz interferes with a knee strike. Alex Shelley takes out Wentz on the outside. Josh delivers the C4 and it is over.

Winner, Josh Alexander

The Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley is sarcastically thanked by Josh Alexander after the match. Josh says he is taking his title back at Bound For Glory.

Will Ospreay will face Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory. Jonathan Gresham approaches Bailey backstage. They have an uneasy exchange. This sets up a upcoming match between the two.

The Rascalz and The Good Hands are backstage. Wentz is telling Hodge his questions are not appreciated at this time. Hodge is annoyed. The Good Hands want the match they were promised. The ABC enter and they have the brief case securing a title match for the tag belts.

Main Event. Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace and Knockouts Champion, and World Champion, Trinity VS The Beautiful People, Angelina Love (with Velvet Sky), Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo, Savanah Evans (with Jai Vidal) and Tasha Steelz

Trinity and Love start the match. Love shows she still has a lot left, but she is slammed by the champion. Love reverses a whip, but is scissored to the mat. Purrazzo and Grace tag in. Deonna wants none of it and tags in Shaw. Grace lariats Shaw, but eats a Gisele elbow. Grace jackhammers Shaw. Evans makes the save. Shaw accidentally takes out Evans. Mickie tags in. She sentons Shaw. Shaw tags in Steelz. They talk smack. James mares Steelz. Purrazzo tags in and James flapjacks her. James heads to the top. Steelz interferes and throws James off the top. Evans tags in and slams James. She goes to the ground and pound next. James fights to her feet. They trade blows. James delivers a reverse neckbreaker. Gail Kim tags in. She lariats Deonna. Kim then back elbows and reverse splashes Deonna. Velvet pulls Gail to the floor. Kim hits her head violently. The match stops to check and see if she is ok. Jai and Velvet laugh at Kim’s pain. Steelz goes on the attack on Gail. She tosses her back in the ring. Kim fights to her feet. A we want Kong chant breaks out. Love tags in. She and Shaw make quick hits and tags. Kim locks on an octopus on Shaw. Shaw hits a shock and awe after breaking free. Kim needs a tag. Purrazzo tags in. She ties up Kim on the mat for a few mins. Kim and Purrazzo bounce ropes and both land crossbodies. Kong and Love tag in, but Kong takes out everyone. Finally everyone push Kong to the floor. Trinity and James run in and join the fight. Trinity goes to the air to the floor with a dive. Steelz does the same. Kim ends up on the top and takes out the field on the floor with a dive. The crowd loves it. Kong and Shaw are left in the ring. Shaw is crying. Kong lights her up with backfists and a chokeslam. Kong hits the implant buster and it is over.

Winners, Kong, Kim, Trinity, James and Grace

The Beautiful People attack Jai Vidal post match.