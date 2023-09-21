FOX exiting wrestling business after NBCU scoops up Smackdown

FOX is exiting the wrestling business just five years after entering a partnership with WWE to broadcast Smackdown on Friday nights.

FOX shelled out $205 million annually to bring the blue brand to FOX but the new deal with NBCUniversal’s USA Network is reportedly worth $1.4 billion, a 37% increase over what FOX originally paid.

The $1.4 billion figure comes to around $280 million per year and while Smackdown has enjoyed a fairly large audience thanks to the power of network television, it will be very hard and nearly impossible to replicate those numbers on cable television.

Sources said that FOX did not really work hard to keep Smackdown on its schedule despite consistently ranking #1 in 18-49 throughout the year.

4