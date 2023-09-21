Eddie Kingston wins the ROH World title

Eddie Kingston won the ROH World championship last night on Dynamite: Grand Slam, defeating Claudio Castagnoli in a title-for-title match where Kingston’s NJPW Strong Openweight title was also on the line.

This is Kingston’s first run with a major title and ends his 15-year feud with Castagnoli. The two respected the “code of honor” and shook hands at the end of the match.

Kingston had a shot at the ROH World title earlier in the year during the Supercard of Honor show during WrestleMania weekend but the BCC member came out victorious on that occasion.

Castagonli’s reign lasted a total of 284 days and started at the Final Battle show in Arlington, Texas, on December 10, 2022. It was his second run with the title after losing it three months prior to Chris Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

