Women’s Championship match confirmed for NWA Samhain
Kenzie Paige will defend the NWA World Women’s Championship against Ruthie Jay at the NWA Samhain PPV. Ruthie won a #1 contenders three-way over Missa Kate & Natalia Markova on this week’s NWA Power.
This will be the first title defense for Paige. She lost the NWA World Women’s Television Championship to Max the Impaler at Night 1 of NWA 75 in late August. She then won a #1 contender’s Gauntlet that same night & went on to NWA 75 Night 2 to win the World Women’s Championship by ending Kamille’s 812 day reign.
NWA Samhain will air on FITE TV and will take place on Saturday 10/28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is the updated lineup:
–NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (C) vs. Thom Latimer
–NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (C) vs. Ruthie Jay
–Host & Master of Ceremonies For The Night: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell