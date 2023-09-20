Women’s Championship match confirmed for NWA Samhain

Kenzie Paige will defend the NWA World Women’s Championship against Ruthie Jay at the NWA Samhain PPV. Ruthie won a #1 contenders three-way over Missa Kate & Natalia Markova on this week’s NWA Power.

This will be the first title defense for Paige. She lost the NWA World Women’s Television Championship to Max the Impaler at Night 1 of NWA 75 in late August. She then won a #1 contender’s Gauntlet that same night & went on to NWA 75 Night 2 to win the World Women’s Championship by ending Kamille’s 812 day reign.

NWA Samhain will air on FITE TV and will take place on Saturday 10/28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is the updated lineup:

–NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (C) vs. Thom Latimer

–NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (C) vs. Ruthie Jay

–Host & Master of Ceremonies For The Night: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell