Updated NXT No Mercy lineup

Becky Lynch will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy.

The opponent for NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar will be decided next week with Butch vs. Joe Coffey in the finals of the Global Heritage Invitational. Butch won Group A with 5 points on this week’s NXT & Coffey won Group B with 6 points.

The NXT No Mercy PLE is scheduled for Saturday 9/30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Here is the updated lineup-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

–NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

–NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

–NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Global Heritage Invitational Winner

-Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker