Umaga’s son Zilla on leaving Booker T: “it was just my vision was different”

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE legend, Umaga. He recently parted ways with Reality of Wrestling. The upcoming star shared the real reason behind why he left the company.

Fatu was recently interviewed by Apples & Grapes Media. He revealed that he parted ways because his vision for his future was completely different from Booker T’s ideas.

“It’s all love. It’s all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can’t work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn’t connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we’re still on good terms.”