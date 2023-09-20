Tony Khan on Owen Hart’s son Oje, Iyo Sky back in Japan (photos), and a possible new AEW PPV

Sep 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Iyo Sky is back in her home country of Japan.

– According to Bodyslam.net, AEW has been considering an 8th PPV for December of this year. No date is set in stone, but December 29th has been discussed.

Tony Khan says that Oje Hart, Owen Hart’s son at the All In show in Wembley told him:

“Pro wrestling took everything from me and I hate it, yet here I am and AEW feels like home to me.” & Tony says that it’s a moment he will never forget.

– Khan on working 80+ hours every week:

“80 hours is nothing. That was before “Collision.” Before that, 80 hours was a good week. I’m way past that now.”

