Tony Khan on Owen Hart’s son Oje, Iyo Sky back in Japan (photos), and a possible new AEW PPV

– Iyo Sky is back in her home country of Japan.

– According to Bodyslam.net, AEW has been considering an 8th PPV for December of this year. No date is set in stone, but December 29th has been discussed.

– Tony Khan says that Oje Hart, Owen Hart’s son at the All In show in Wembley told him:

“Pro wrestling took everything from me and I hate it, yet here I am and AEW feels like home to me.” & Tony says that it’s a moment he will never forget.

– Khan on working 80+ hours every week:

“80 hours is nothing. That was before “Collision.” Before that, 80 hours was a good week. I’m way past that now.”