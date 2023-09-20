Team 3D accepting select bookings
Following the team’s recent reunion for the first time in years at the recent Impact 1000 show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says he and tag team partner D-Von are accepting joint bookings together as Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz).
Per Bully, they will take a very select amount of bookings for signings and some tag matches. Bully Ray wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Based on how much fun we had at #IMPACT1000 and @TestifyDVon feeling great, #Team3D has decided to take a very select amount of bookings for signings and maybe a few Tag matches.”
During their recent reunion for Impact 1000, Team 3D defeated The Desi Hit Squad (Champagne Singh & Rohit Raju). It was their first match as a team together since 2016.
Serious Promoters may contact:
Team3DBookings@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/33BPUifvZV
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 19, 2023