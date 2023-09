Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings for this week

WWE taped the 9/22 NXT Level Up episode last night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Here are full spoilers-

-Myles Borne defeated Riley Osborne

-Ivy Nile defeated Izzy Dame

-Fallon Henley defeated Arianna Grace

-Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey (Final Global Heritage Tournament Match)