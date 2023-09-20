Shane Douglas on Lance Storm: “Huge respect for Lance”

Shane Douglas has a lot of respect for how Lance Storm was able to get over in ECW without having an over-the-top character. Douglas talked about Storm’s match with Rob Van Dam at ECW Barely Legal in 1997 and said that he was impressed with how Storm was able to win the crowd over just based on his wrestling talent as opposed to a larger than life persona.

“Huge respect for Lance,” Douglas said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I’ll tell you why. Lance, as you know when you watch him, he is pretty vanilla in character. There’s not a whole lot going on there in character … I’ve always said I am so thankful I was in [on] the ground floor of ECW because that would have been a really tough crowd to win over once they had gotten chugging.”

Douglas continued, “And Lance came in there, albeit without that over-the-top ‘Franchise’ personality or the Candido delivery or whatever, and he won them over, hold to hold to hold. Not an easy thing to do.”

RVD defeated Storm at the PPV. Storm would go on to have three runs with the ECW World Tag Team Championships, one with Chris Candido and two with Justin Credible as the Impact Players.