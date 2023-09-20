RVD comments on deal to return to AEW, Claudio Castagnoli eyes the NJPW title

– Claudio Castagnoli (via Sports Illustrated)…

“The chance to be a NJPW champion very much excites me. I wanted to go to New Japan Pro Wrestling after I left WWE, and I did, but I’d like to go again, and what better way than as NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion? It opens a whole new set of possibilities.”

– As previously reported, Rob Van Dam is set to make his AEW return on this Saturday’s Collision, where he’ll wrestle a currently unnamed opponent. In a post on Twitter, RVD revealed that his deal to return happened quickly, hinting it may have only been a matter of hours.

He wrote: “To everyone asking about my status yesterday, I wasn’t holding back. This is just how fast things happen sometimes. See you in Michigan! ”