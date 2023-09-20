René Dupree’s father Emile Dupree passes away at 86

Emile Dupree, 86, was a promoter for Grand Prix Wrestling in Canada prior to WWE’s expansion in the 1980s. He is also the father of former WWE star René Dupree. The news was broken on the Instagram account of René Dupree’s podcast.

With a heavy heart, I have to share the news that Rene’s father, Emile Dupree, has sadly passed away today at the age of 86.

Emile (Born Emile Goguen, 20th October 1936 in his beloved town of Shediac, New Brunswick) began wrestling back in the 1950s and wrestled many fellow wrestling legends such as Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalski, Arnold Skaaland, Pat Patterson, “Classy” Freddy Blassie, Rocky Johnson, Leo Burke, The Cuban Assassin & Many others, as well as running his own territory “Gran Prix Wrestling” which saw the likes of Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Harley Race, Edge and Christian wrestled there.