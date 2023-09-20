Rating/viewership for this week’s NXT

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 824,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 3.05% from last week’s 850,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.26 rating in the key demo. The 0.24 rating represents 316,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.67% from the 335,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.26 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, next to last week’s show. Not including last week, this was the most-watched NXT episode since April 20, 2021, which was the second show on Tuesday night. This was also the second-best key demo rating of the year, next to last Tuesday. Not including last Tuesday, this was the best key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 28, 2020, when NXT was airing on Wednesdays. There’s no word yet on the full cable rankings, but this week’s NXT was more highly-viewed than any other sports program in the key demographic. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both well above the 2022 averages. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.05% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 19.77% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 60% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – new NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the opening segment, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Butch vs. Tyler Bate in a Global Heritage Invitational match, Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey in a Global Heritage Invitational match, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. The main event ended up being Lynch and Lyria Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James.