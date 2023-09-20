Randy Orton filmed entering the WWE Performance Center

Randy Orton was filmed entering the WWE Performance Center yesterday, with the @WrestleOps X account showing the video.

The video, sent by a fan, shows Orton waving and acknowledging the fans who were waiting outside the Performance Center building in Orlando.

The Viper has been training at the PC as he prepares for an eventual return to the ring. Orton has been out of action since May 2022 after a back injury which required back fusion surgery.

The 15 months have been the longest for him away from the ring but it looks like we might see Orton hitting RKOs soon on television again.