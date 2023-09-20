Randy Orton filmed entering the WWE Performance Center

Sep 20, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Randy Orton was filmed entering the WWE Performance Center yesterday, with the @WrestleOps X account showing the video.

The video, sent by a fan, shows Orton waving and acknowledging the fans who were waiting outside the Performance Center building in Orlando.

The Viper has been training at the PC as he prepares for an eventual return to the ring. Orton has been out of action since May 2022 after a back injury which required back fusion surgery.

The 15 months have been the longest for him away from the ring but it looks like we might see Orton hitting RKOs soon on television again.

2 Responses

  1. art123guy says:
    September 20, 2023 at 11:57 am

    Hmmmm. who’s shoulder is gonna get a penis slapped on it?

  2. Luke says:
    September 20, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    @art123guy
    Two guys got out of there as soon as they saw him…
    If I lived in Florida, I’d invest everything I have into Road Warrior shoulder pads and set up shop in that parking lot.

