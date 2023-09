– Petey Williams produced the stellar Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar match Monday night on Raw, reports PWInsider.

– WWE superstar R-Truth was live on TikTok last night answering fans questions and rapping.

One fan asked how he stayed so young looking, he replied his whole life he used coco butter and Vaseline on his face and body. When asked if be back in WWE soon, he replied he missed everybody but never answered if he back soon.