News on Sheamus’ WWE contract

Sheamus will be facing potential free agency next year as his WWE contract is set to expire, according to Fightful Select. The exact date is unknown but it’s believed the contract will expire in the first half of the year, unless time has been added, possibly before WrestleMania 40.

It was previously reported that Drew McIntyre’s deal was up before WrestleMania 40 but he had time added for being away earlier this year & now he is under contract through ‘Mania.

Becky Lynch’s contract is also set to expire in 2024.

Fightful said 2014 “is shaping up to be one of the biggest potential free agent years in wrestling history” due to the number of wrestlers that have contracts coming up.