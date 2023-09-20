News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The third annual Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

-Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

-Title vs. Title: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

-AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends vs. Rey Fenix

-AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya defends vs. Toni Storm

-ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF defends AEW World Championship against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe