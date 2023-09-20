News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Sep 20, 2023 - by Staff

The third annual Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

-Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

-Title vs. Title: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

-AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends vs. Rey Fenix

-AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya defends vs. Toni Storm

-ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF defends AEW World Championship against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

