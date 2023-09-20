Marty Jannetty on his episode of “Dark Side Of The Ring”

While speaking with True Heel Heat, Marty Jannetty discussed his episode of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ and disclosed the issues he had, which were largely the claims made by Karen Walker.

“For the most part, everything was pretty positive. There was a couple of people who were like ‘Who’s that Ozzy Osbourne looking girl sitting there obviously lying?’ She [Karen Walker] didn’t mean to, she has got some brain damage. Outside of that, but it was hilarious to me too, she was saying, ‘Shawn pushed Marty out of the hotel window and he went through the window and he climbed back in,’ and we was on the fourth floor. Ain’t nobody falling out of the damn fourth floor. ‘He crawled back in and jumps on Shawn,’ she was saying it like she was there, she was never there. She lives in St. Louis, it was in Denver and of course everybody knows that.

Then she had talked about a pill bottle spread on the floor that I was supposedly passed out over the pill bottle and Snuka and Shawn came and picked me up. The boys were like, ‘Nah that ain’t true, Snuka didn’t like Shawn. He wouldn’t be hanging out with him.’ Then she had the nerve to say, ’99% of what comes out of Marty’s mouth is not true.’ Well she still got me beat me, 100% of what she said is not true. She’s delusional, she was telling these stories like she was really there. She wasn’t, but in her mind she was, so can’t get mad at her. She was born that way.”