Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

by Brian Jaso

We start the show with a fantastic match up!!

Title vs Title

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

The New York crowd is hot. Claudio is out first. The roof comes off the building when they introduce Eddie. This will not be a high flying match. Claudio starts out on top with a lot of brawling. He follows it up with a gut wrench suplex. Eddie gets back to his feet and trades slaps with each other. Eddie hits a German Suplex to the joy of the crowd. Claudio comes right back with a belly to back suplex out on to the ramp. The crowd is chanting Eddie! Eddie! Eddie! Claudio goes to the top rope and attempts a flying headbutt, but misses!! He still keeps control of the match though as he has Eddie on the ropes and is working him over. He goes for a suplex, but Eddie blocks it and hits one of his own. Again Claudio regains control. Eddie can’t seem to find his footing in this one. Claudio is just too good. Claudio is wearing him down. Cover for a two count. Eddie is hanging in there. Claudio goes for a European upper cut, but Eddie reverses it into a backslide!! The crowd comes to their for cheering for Eddie as he works the big man down to his knees. The men stand to toe to toe and go chop for chop. Claudio goes for straight Jacket and hits it. Should be over! Eddie kicks out!! Eddie hits the Northern Lights Suplex, but Claudio kicks out of that!! Eddie follows it up with a powerbomb and gets the win!!

Winner and NEW ROH World Champion!!! Eddie Kingston!

EDDIE KINGSTON IS A WORLD CHAMPION!!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qj3rA9lxrF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 21, 2023

After the match Cluadio extends his hand and to Eddie to complete the code of honor. What a moment!!

After the match we see the Kingdom and Roderick Strong. Roderick is in a hospital bed and complaining about all his pain. Adam Page shows up to his bedside. He says he has to leave to be beside MJF in his world title match later tonight against Samoa Joe. Roderick is not happy. Page leaves Roderick by himself. We are heading to a break!

Back from the break and we have a first time ever match up!!

Chris Jericho vs “Spanish God” Samuel Guevara

Sammy comes out with a lighted vest and trunks that are like the ones Jericho wore 20 years ago to HBK. What respect. The crowd is split on this one. Sammy gains the early upperhand and works the crowd. Jericho makes the first mistake and goes for a spring board splash out on the Sammy on the floor, but misses!! Sammy hits a corkscrew tornado in return. He throws Jericho back in the ring and hits a high crossbody from the top rope and goes for a cover! 2 count! Both men make it to the outside apron and lock up. Jericho hits suplex onto the floor! Sammy is hurt. We are heading to a break!

Neither man can gain an advantage. Jericho and Sammy trade chops. They work the ropes and Sammy hits the Spanish Fly. Goes for a cover but only gets 2. Sammy then hits the Code Breaker!! Crawls over for another cover and only gets 2. No way Sammy was going to win with Jericho’s own move. Sammy throws Jericho to the outside. Sammy climbs to top rope and hits the moonsault onto Jericho on the outside! But doing this Sammy has hurt his knee. Sammy crawls to the top and hits a diamond cutter, but not good enough! Jericho sneaks in a reverse and locks in the walls of Jericho!! Sammy looks like he’s going to tap!! Sammy reaches through his legs and gets out of it. Both men work their way to the top rope and Sammy hits the cutter again! Huge damage to both men. Sammy brings Jericho to his feet and goes for a spring board moonsault from the ropes, but Jericho pulls his knees up. Jericho hits a lionsault, but for only a 2 count. Sammy finds his way back in an advantageous spot and lays Jericho out. He goes for a shooting star press off the top rope, but Jericho catches him in a code breaker! Jericho gets the 1-2-3.

Winner: Via pinfall Chris Jericho

After the match Jericho extends his hand and Sammy gives him a hug. The crowd loves it. After the embrace Sammy kicks Jericho in the balls. Sammy then throws him down. And from the back we see Don Callis. He comes and gets Sammy and leaves with him!